Taylor Swift Responds After ‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says He Doesn’t Know Who She Is

Rainn Wilson is one of the few people on the planet who has never heard of Taylor Swift.

The “Office” star and the Grammy-winner engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange on Monday, Dec. 14, after Wilson claimed that he didn’t know who Swift was.

It all kicked off after the “Cardigan” singer shared a GIF of Wilson’s “Office” character, Dwight.

Wilson retweeted the 31-year-old star writing, “I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?”

I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer? https://t.co/ezykLDUMm1 — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 14, 2020

In response, Swift replied with another funny “Office” GIF.

She shared an image of John Krasinski‘s “Office” character, Jim, mouthing, “Touché.”

Wilson has yet to post a reply.

Swift’s surprise album, Evermore, debuted last week.