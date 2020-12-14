Taylor Swift Responds After ‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says He Doesn’t Know Who She Is

By Sarah Curran.

Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images
Taylor Swift. Photo: EPA/NINA PROMMER/CP Images

Rainn Wilson is one of the few people on the planet who has never heard of Taylor Swift.

The “Office” star and the Grammy-winner engaged in a hilarious Twitter exchange on Monday, Dec. 14, after Wilson claimed that he didn’t know who Swift was.

RELATED: Ryan Reynolds, Gigi Hadid & More Stars Send Birthday Wishes To Taylor Swift

It all kicked off after the “Cardigan” singer shared a GIF of Wilson’s “Office” character, Dwight.

Wilson retweeted the 31-year-old star writing, “I do not know who this is. Inventor of the Swiffer?”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Explains Why She Feels Closure After Release Of ‘Evermore’

In response, Swift replied with another funny “Office” GIF.

She shared an image of John Krasinski‘s “Office” character, Jim, mouthing, “Touché.”

Wilson has yet to post a reply.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Spills On The Story Behind Epic ‘Evermore’ Revenge Track ‘No Body, No Crime’ Featuring HAIM

Swift’s surprise album, Evermore, debuted last week.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP