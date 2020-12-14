Cher Says She Hates Donald Trump More Than Anyone In Her Whole Life

Cher has dubbed Donald Trump “the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed” in a scathing new interview.

The “Strong Enough” singer admitted that she’ll be “dancing around” if the politician goes to prison after leaving the White House.

“In my country the president doesn’t believe it has anything to do with him,” Cher said, speaking with the Guardian, “He doesn’t think he has any responsibility to help us.”

She continued: “People who just disagreed with each other before are now enemies. I hate to even call him a president because all he does is watch TV.”

The Grammy-winner declared, “I hate him.”

Asked if she’d ever hated anybody like this before, she responded, “No, in my whole life, never. I pretty much disliked Bush when he started those wars, and I could say for a minute it was touch and go for hate. But the one thing I know is he loves America and Trump doesn’t.”

She went on, “I said if Trump can’t be in the White House, he’s going to burn it down. He’s trying to block Joe [Biden] at every moment. He’s the most vindictive person I’ve ever witnessed.”

Asked if she would like to see Trump go to prison, she added: “Oh, I hope so. I’ll be dancing around.”