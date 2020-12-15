Lizzo Responds After Facing Backlash For Doing A 10-Day Smoothie Cleanse: ‘I Got Exactly What I Wanted Out Of It’

By Becca Longmire.

Photo by: Rich Polk/NBC
Lizzo isn’t afraid to voice her opinions on social media.

The musician was recently criticized for posting about trying a 10-day smoothie detox, with some suggesting the health choice was potentially harmful.

Lizzo then addressed the backlash in a social media video, telling fans: “As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.

“In reality, November stressed me the f**k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

@lizzoBig girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️♬ original sound – lizzo

She went on, “I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**kin’ body, my f**kin’ skin, the whites of my eyes.

“Like, I feel and look like a bad b***h. And that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body.”

Fans were quick to defend Lizzo, who regularly speaks about body positivity, on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

Lizzo’s latest comments come after she spoke to David Letterman about being body-shamed for season 3 of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

She also admitted she was “sick of being an activist because I’m fat and Black.”

Lizzo told Letterman, “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”

