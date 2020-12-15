Lizzo Responds After Facing Backlash For Doing A 10-Day Smoothie Cleanse: ‘I Got Exactly What I Wanted Out Of It’

Lizzo isn’t afraid to voice her opinions on social media.

The musician was recently criticized for posting about trying a 10-day smoothie detox, with some suggesting the health choice was potentially harmful.

Oh nooooo Lizzo :( A “detox cleanse”???? Smoothie-based diet? Before and after vids? :(((( I’m really disappointed to see another celebrity perpetuate harmful weight loss/“health” practices. — 🍄🎵 fungus synth tunes 🎵🍄 (@LionsRoar83) December 14, 2020

can’t believe lizzo, who’s biggest theme in her music is advocating for the body positivity movement, loving yourself no matter what size you are, especially if you’re big, has promoted some weight loss detox product. — aoife ÷) (@djbigstinky) December 15, 2020

Lizzo then addressed the backlash in a social media video, telling fans: “As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case.

“In reality, November stressed me the f**k out, I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f**ked my stomach up. And I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

@lizzo Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! I’m just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves ❤️ ♬ original sound – lizzo

She went on, “I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my results, my sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f**kin’ body, my f**kin’ skin, the whites of my eyes.

“Like, I feel and look like a bad b***h. And that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f**k they want with their body.”

Fans were quick to defend Lizzo, who regularly speaks about body positivity, on Twitter. See some of the reaction below.

It’s annoying cause Lizzo clarified (she didn’t have to) that the smoothie detox she did wasn’t for weight loss. She just wanted to feel better because November had been a hard month for her. Y’all are assigning all these things to her and don’t even know the context — Akilah (@ReelingThespian) December 15, 2020

Guess what #Lizzo can do what the fuck she want to do I know not any of y’all paying her bills boo If she want to lose weight let her pic.twitter.com/IQI1aKJzcR — Sip Slow With Kiy (@SipKiy) December 14, 2020

“My sleep has improved (and), my hydration, my mental stability, my skin”. “Every big girl should do whatever the fuck they want to with THEIR bodies.” – Lizzo Thank you @lizzo for being an inspiration. Thank you for your music and flawless talent. You do you Queen! #lizzo pic.twitter.com/Ws8WGpfMDp — Nick Ryan (@_nickryan_) December 15, 2020

So, let y'all tell it @lizzo can't be fat, so she changes her diet. Now, she can't be skinny! Damn, can she just be HAPPY?! However SHE defines it. #yallareannoying — LaTonya Foster (@GirlGoneBoss) December 15, 2020

Lizzo says she’s happy with her weight. Y’all = mad. Lizzo says she wants to lose weight and get healthy. Y’all = mad. When will you people leave her alone and let her do what she wants? pic.twitter.com/W4ABmE3eMM — nunyuhbusiness (@hijabimoon) December 15, 2020

im sorry lizzo wanted to lose weight and go on a diet for herself and you guys are mad at her? she's a grown ass woman. she gonna do whatever the fuck she wants to do with her body and yall gotta live with it. she aint ur poster child shes a person godamn. pic.twitter.com/AYErvPpiJB — aster ✧･ﾟ: * happy holidays ! (@kinjkihu) December 14, 2020

Lizzo’s latest comments come after she spoke to David Letterman about being body-shamed for season 3 of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction”.

She also admitted she was “sick of being an activist because I’m fat and Black.”

Lizzo told Letterman, “I want to be an activist because I’m intelligent, because I care about issues, because my music is good, because I want to help the world.”