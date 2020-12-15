Matthew McConaughey Talks Cancel Culture, Freedom Of Speech & Trying To See The Positives Amid Pandemic

Matthew McConaughey discussed the coronavirus pandemic, politics, and more in a “Good Morning Britain” interview Tuesday.

The actor spoke to Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about when the world will attain some sort of normalcy amid COVID.

He shared, “Limbo is the hardest part. We all do better when we have a definitive yes or no or understanding when the end is going to be, we haven’t had that. So it’s been a one-way ticket to limbo.”

‘Without denying the destruction of the virus we’re trying to find the upside.’@McConaughey tells @Susannareid100 and @piersmorgan how he’s faced up to the coronavirus pandemic. He outlines all the positives he’s tried to draw from the situation for his children. pic.twitter.com/rxpNI2AbFM — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 15, 2020

However, he listed off the positives of the situation: “If anything [my kids] are going to have one hell of a story to tell, that other generations are not going to have to tell.

“When you’re stripped down to your necessities you’re forced to say, ‘What is it I value?’ and maybe rearrange what we value in life,” telling the hosts how hopefully we’ll “evolve as people.”

McConaughey talked about free speech and both political sides being “illegitimatized” by the other side.

“We need liberals, what I don’t think we need is illiberals,” the star said.

“What I don’t think some liberals see is they’re being cannibalized by the illiberals. There are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair… the extreme left and extreme right completely illegitimize the other side. They exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense. That’s not fair.”

‘Some liberals don’t see they’re being cannibalised by the illiberals.’ @McConaughey explains he thinks free speech and both sides of being political debate are ‘illegitimatised’ by the other side.@piersmorgan | @susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/fY5o4THqcs — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 15, 2020

McConaughey added of cancel culture, “Where the water line is gonna land on freedom of speech, what we allow and what we don’t, where this cancel culture goes, is a very interesting place that we’re engaged in as a society and are trying to figure out. We haven’t found the right spot.”