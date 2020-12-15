Gal Gadot Tries Taco Bell For The First Time And Stars In Music Video With Kristen Wiig On ‘Fallon’

Gal Gadot is getting a new taste of America.

On Monday, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star appeared on “The Tonight Show and exchanged a bit of culture with host Jimmy Fallon.

RELATED: Gal Gadot Says Working With Kristen Wiig On ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Was ‘Truly A Gift’

Fallon gave Gadot a number of American items to try for the first time, while Gadot had the host taste some Israeli and Jewish foods.

First up was Gadot tasting egg nog, which prompted an expression that had Fallon laughing right away.

“I don’t want to hurt the people’s feelings,” she said when asked about the taste.

Later, the actress got to try Taco Bell for the first time in her life.

“This is the best so far. Flavourful. Salty,” she said. “That was really good.”

RELATED: Graham Norton Reveals ‘Major Spoiler’ For ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ While Interviewing Gal Gadot

Also on the show, Gadot shared a very “low-budget” music video she made with co-star Kristen Wiig.

“We’re Gal and Krissy having fun!” the two sing, over footage of themselves dancing in silly ways.