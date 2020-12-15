Jimmy Kimmel Pulls The Most Incredible Prank On His Cousin Micki

This might be the best prank Jimmy Kimmel has ever pulled.

On Monday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, the host opened things by announcing he’d be doing something different. Instead of talking about Donald Trump or the pandemic, he’d be focusing on his cousin Micki.

As fans might already know, Micki is something of a fixture on the late-night show, and one of the things Kimmel loves doing is playing pranks on her.

But on the new episode, the host took things to the next level, explaining that the roots of his new prank date back five years to when Micki had her second child and bought a new house with her husband.

Kimmel said that when they bought the house, though the couple didn’t make the highest offer, the previous owner, Carol, liked them and the idea of their raising a child there so much that she sold it to them anyway, prompting Micki to offer an open invitation to come back and use the house any time.

Well, Kimmel got involved in that relationship, creating a fake email for Carol and contacting his cousin from it, telling her, “Please use this from now on.”

A month later, he sent Micki another email from the fake Carol, suggesting that she would like to use the house for their Christmas celebrations, asking Micki to vacate the house for a few days and all them to move their old furniture back in.

“You are so great to keep your promise,” the email said.

As Kimmel explained about Micki, “Her nightmare is not keeping a promise, but her other nightmare is being put out of her home for Christmas.”

Things only got more elaborate and hilarious from there.