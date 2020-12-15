George Clooney Is ‘Sad’ He And Amal Clooney Won’t Get To Celebrate Christmas With Their Parents This Year

Christmas is going to look a little different this year at the Clooney household.

On Tuesday, George Clooney appeared on “Lorraine” and talked about his and wife Amal Clooney’s plans for the holidays.

“[Christmas] is very exciting [for the kids],” he said. “It’s an odd year, as we all know, so the idea of not being with Amal’s parents and my parents for Christmas is unfortunate and sad, but we are going to get through it and there is light at the end of the tunnel.

“I look at this Christmas as the last Christmas that we will have to all of us be separated for a while. That would be the Christmas present that we would all like.”

The actor was also asked about whether he would support his wife if she had an ambition to run for office someday.

“Well, there are certain laws that you have to be an American citizen, but in a perfect world, Amal for president, I would be happy to be first man,” he said.

“I would be doing all the laundry and mopping the floors. Listen, the world would be a lot better if it was run by Amal and the Amals of the world.”

Lorraine comments on how well-run countries led by women seem to be, to which the actor responded, “Well, it would certainly be a more peaceful world [if women ran it].”

He added, “We know that for sure. I am all for it. We are well due for a female president, maybe we will in the future. We have a female vice-president, so that is pretty exciting.”