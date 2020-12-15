Judge Judy Confronted An Anti-Masker In The Hair Salon: ‘I Said To Him, ‘You Must Be Some Kind Of Narcissist”

Don’t mess with Judge Judy.

The daytime television phenomenon, 78, whose real name is Judith Sheindlin, revealed in a new interview with the New York Post that she recently confronted an anti-masker in a hair salon.

“I walked up to him and he looked at me and smiled,” she said.

“I was wearing my mask with my smock on and my hair was dripping wet. I said to him, ‘Do you like ‘Judge Judy’? He said, ‘Oh yes,’ and I said, ‘Not after today,’ and I proceeded to lace into him about respecting other people and how other people are minding you by wearing a mask.

“I said to him, ‘You must be some kind of narcissist or there’s something that I don’t see that makes you unique and special.’”

“I did my own ‘Judge Judy’ on him, and he came back to where I was putting my hat on, with his mask on, and apologized.”

Sheindlin, who has been married to Jerry Sheindlin for nearly 43 years, also spoke about fame.

Her show “Judge Judy” is entering its 25th and final season.

“I think that people who enjoy life and leave the greatest legacies are people who understand… you need other things,” she said. “Even uber-celebrities… Sophia Loren’s two greatest joys were her husband of 40 years [Carlo Ponti] and her two sons. She’s iconic but I could see her making a bed and tidying up a bathroom.”

Sheindlin added, “If you have a life other than being a celebrity you don’t dwell on it. But if that’s the only thing that’s important to you — and you lose it — then you’ve lost your life.”