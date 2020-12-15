Chance The Rapper Teases Song With Dionne Warwick: ‘It’s All Been A Blur’

Chance the Rapper is living the dream and working on a song with Dionne Warwick.

Chance, 27, caught up with Stephen Colbert and dished about the collaboration on Monday’s episode of Global’s “The Late Show”. It all started after Warwick tweeted at Chance:

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) December 5, 2020

“We’re working, apparently, on a song,” Chance said. “It’s a huge, immense honour. She shouted me out on Twitter, and I freaked out for a while, and I hit her back, and then she started contacting me in real life.

“It’s all been a blur. It feels like my first taste of real fame. I went to Starbucks the other day and they were like, ‘Are you the guy that was tweeted by Dionne Warwick?’ I’m like, ‘It’s me!’”

Warwick and Chance had never spoken before, yet a simple tweet snowballed into a potential song.

