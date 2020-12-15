Lana Del Rey Delivers Intoxicating Performance Of ‘Let Me Love You Like A Woman’ On ‘Tonight Show’

Lana Del Rey delivered a rare performance on “The Tonight Show”.

Del Rey, 35, has not engaged in a live television performance since an appearance on Global’s “Saturday Night Live” in January 2012. On Monday, the five-time Grammy nominee performed “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night show.

RELATED: Lana Del Rey Sends Thanksgiving Wishes To Fans

Making the most of an otherwise difficult global pandemic, Del Rey forwent the traditional onstage performance and gave her set a unique flair. She sang in an old bar with her band and backup singers. Del Rey rocked a black catsuit and sang into an old-timey microphone.

“Let Me Love You Like A Woman” is featured on Del Rey’s impending LP, Chemtrails Over The Country Club. The project is expected to drop next year.