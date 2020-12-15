Original ‘Saved By The Bell’ Stars Join Jimmy Fallon To Remix The Show’s Theme Song

Bayside High alumni Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, and Mario Lopez are getting down with Jimmy Fallon and the Roots for a remix of the “Saved By The Bell” theme song.

With the series revival now airing on W Network, the OG gang participated in a virtual remix of the original theme song on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”. While Thiessen starts things off with a traditional take on the song and opening credits, the remix soon kicks in with Berkley Lauren feeling oh so excited and scared.

The original cast, along with Lark Voorhies, have returned to their original roles for the new revival series. While Gosselaar and Thiessen have made cameo appearances in the first episode, Lopez and Berkley Lauren are part of the regular cast. Dustin Diamond is absent from the new “SBTB”, which Voorhies previously addressed by saying he’s dealing with “adult issues” but the cast would “love to have him back on set.”

The new “Saved By The Bell” airs on W Network on Thursday and on StackTV.