James Corden And Megan Thee Stallion Give Santa A ‘Savage’ Reboot In ‘Late Late Show’ Clip

James Corden’s Santa Claus is anything but traditional.

The host transformed into Savage Santa and was joined by Megan Thee Stallion for a “Late Late Show” Christmas remix of her hit single.

The “WAP” star rapped about Corden’s Santa swigging eggnog, confronting a “Karen” and making “your North Pole tingle.”

Megan belted out, “He sees you when you’re sleeping, b***h.”

“Naughty, got a thick body, rosy red cheeks, people think he’s Pavarotti,” she rapped.

This isn’t the first naughty Santa we’ve seen on late-night TV, with Lil Nas X also joining Jimmy Fallon for an epic duet as Santa Nas X, donning a grill and plenty of bling, while Fallon played the traditional Santa in a “Tonight Show” skit.

