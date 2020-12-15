George Clooney Wants Idris Elba To Be The Next James Bond: ‘He’d Do A Great Job Of It’

While the world waits to find out who will be Daniel Craig’s successor as James Bond, George Clooney is throwing his support behind Idris Elba.

While promoting his new film “The Midnight Sky”, Clooney tells Max Wright’s “Heart Evening Show” that Elba “should be Bond.”

Calling the 48-year-old Brit “elegant”, Clooney adds, “I think he’d do a great job of it. That’s who I would’ve cast.”

Elba has long been considered a fan favourite to take over the 007 role with even Judi Dench saying he’d be perfect for the part. But the actor himself disagrees, saying he’s “too old” for the role as far back as 2016 when casting rumours first gained traction. Elba has been at the forefront of a group of actors that include Sam Heughan, Richard Madden, James Norton, and Tom Hardy, among others.

But one person fans can definitely rule out as the next Bond is Clooney.

“First of all because I’ll be 60 this year so it’s a little late for the Bond thing. Second of all, Bond should be a Brit, don’t you think? I mean properly. It just feels wrong,” he says, adding, “Go hire someone else!

“The closest thing I’ve ever done to any kind of hero like that was Batman and we saw how that turned out,” he quips.

Instead, fans will have to catch Clooney in his next project, “The Midnight Sky” when it arrives on Netflix on Dec. 23. Clooney stars and directs the post-apocalyptic film about a scientist in the artic and co-stars Felicity Jones, David Oyelowo, Demian Bichir, and Kyle Chandler.

Craig’s final James Bond film “No Time To Die” is currently scheduled for release in April 2021 after being twice delayed by the pandemic.