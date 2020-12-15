Christopher Walken Has Never Owned A Cellphone Or Computer

Christopher Walken is truly from a bygone era.

Walken virtually dropped by Global’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” but not without some help.

“Somebody had to come and set this up because I don’t have a cellphone or a computer,” Walken said. “I just got to it too late. I’m right at a certain age where it passed me by. I never got too involved in it because it would be strange for any 10-year-old be much better than I am.

“It’s kind of like a watch, if you need it, somebody else has it,” he continued. “Sometimes on a movie they’ll give me a cellphone but it’s more so they can find me… If I want to use it, somebody has to dial it for me.”

The “Wild Mountain Thyme” actor also revealed how he came into possession of Muhammad Ali’s boxing shorts.

“I have a small room where I keep memorabilia and mementos. Muhammad Ali, in the early ’70s, his title was taken away,” Walken explained, referencing Ali’s status as a conscientious objector to the Vietnam War. “He appeared in a Broadway show, he had an act where he toured.”

“I was working in theatre in Canada and he came through with his show,” he concluded. “He left his boxing trunks to be auctioned for charity for the theatre. I went and got them and brought them for you to see.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.