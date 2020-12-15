Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To Launch Podcasts On Spotify

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are getting into the podcasting business.

On Tuesday, the couple announced a new deal with Spotify. The deal will see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle each hosting their own podcasts, as well as producing their own shows, The Verge reported.

RELATED: Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Spend First American Thanksgiving In Their New Home

The couple also announced the launch of their own audio production company called Archewell Audio, named after son Archie.

Harry and Meghan’s shows will debut in 2021, but they will appear in a holiday special podcast this month featuring special guests.

RELATED: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Let Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank Move Into Frogmore Cottage

According to the report, Harry’s podcast will likely focus on veterans’ issues, while Meghan’s may highlight issues of gender equality.

The royal couple follow in the footsteps of other big names who have signed podcast deals with Spotify, including Barack and Michelle Obama.