Christian Serratos Responds To Anyone Criticizing Her Moniker: ‘People Would Say, ‘Isn’t That A Boy’s Name?”’

Christian Serratos recognizes she might have a unique name but she wouldn’t want to change that.

The “Walking Dead” star chatted with Jimmy Kimmel during his show Monday, with the host telling her he’d never met a woman named Christian before.

“I have never met anybody else called Christian,” Serratos, who completed a Rubik’s cube during the interview, replied, “but that’s kind of why I dig my name.”

She admitted she hadn’t always had the nicest comments about her name growing up: “People would often say to me, ‘Oh, well isn’t that a boy’s name?’

“And I wanted to tell them constantly, ‘Well no, not if I have it.'”

Serratos said that’s why she wanted to give her daughter Wolfgang (or Wolfie, for short) a unisex name.

She said of the questions regarding her own name, “It like gave me something to be, I guess, strong about and I wanted my daughter to be strong. So, I gave her a unisex name.”

The “Twilight” and “Selena: The Series” star admitted people sometimes get confused when she says she has to “get back to the Wolf.”

“I always think it’s strange too that we decide other people’s names,” she went on. “So, if there was ever a point where she was like, ‘I’m going to change my name,’ that would be OK. It’s a placeholder.”