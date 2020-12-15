Dakota Johnson Sparks Rumours Of Engagement To Chris Martin After Being Spotted Wearing Emerald Ring

Is there a wedding in the cards for Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin?

While the couple have kept their relationship mostly private, the rumours of an engagement were sparked this week after Johnson was spotted wearing a large emerald ring.

Dakota Johnson. Photo: The Image Direct

The photos were snapped while the 31-year-old actress was out shopping in West Hollywood.

Johnson and Martin were first linked romantically in 2018.

In June 2019, it was reported that the couple had split but they have since been seen together in a number of places, including trips to Aspen and the Hamptons.

ET Canada has reached out to Johnson’s rep for comment.