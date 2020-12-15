Duchess Catherine And Prince William Recite Christmas Poem For Front-Line Workers

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are feeling the holiday spirit.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recited a poem in a newly released video celebrating the tireless contribution of front-line workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The poem is based on Twas the Night Before Christmas.

This Christmas we want to say THANK YOU to our key workers and their families for all they have done and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.

As a small part in that effort we have worked with @HamleysOfficial @TNLUK to share a bit of Christmas magic…🎁 pic.twitter.com/tzce2DY5Iv

— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2020