Duchess Catherine And Prince William Recite Christmas Poem For Front-Line Workers

Duchess Catherine and Prince William are feeling the holiday spirit.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recited a poem in a newly released video celebrating the tireless contribution of front-line workers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The poem is based on Twas the Night Before Christmas.
RELATED: Meghan Markle Tops List Of Most Tweeted About Royals
This Christmas we want to say THANK YOU to our key workers and their families for all they have done and for the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.
As a small part in that effort we have worked with @HamleysOfficial @TNLUK to share a bit of Christmas magic…🎁 pic.twitter.com/tzce2DY5Iv
— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2020
“The nurses, the doctors at the heart of the fight joined teachers, shop workers, volunteers in their plight,” William recites. “And the country was grateful for all they had done, and wanted to thank them and bring them some fun.”
“With smiles on their faces and tears in their eyes, the children couldn’t believe they’d had such a surprise,” Kate continues before William loops around, “There’s magic to be found wherever you look. The moral of the story, true now more than ever, is that remarkable things happen when we all work together.”
RELATED: Royals And Celebrities Join The U.K. In ‘Clap For Our Carers’ Initiative
The royals have also set up Our Frontline, a resource supporting essential workers struggling with the mental challenges of working through the pandemic.