Pussycat Dolls’ Carmit Bachar Talks Female Empowerment And How 2020 Has Changed Her

Pussycat Dolls star Carmit Bachar discusses female empowerment, how 2020 has changed her and more in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam.

Bachar, who began dancing with the Dolls at the group’s inception, was the first one tapped when they transitioned into a proper girl group in 2003.

She’s also danced in music videos for the likes of Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and Aaliyah.

Credit: Sequoia Emmanuelle/Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

The musician says of 2020 and the coronavirus pandemic, “We had no idea when this whole thing started just how important this learning would be for humanity. All the uncertainty of 2020 forced us to look inward and take inventory of what’s right in front of us.”

“We have so much to be grateful for and the silver lining in everything was ironically the stillness and personal growth we needed. The speed we were moving at as a society was not conducive to the human spirit. Lots of self-care, healing and recalibration helped me remember who I am,” Bachar adds. “Realizing that part of my purpose is connecting with others has been powerful. I also love that the facade many people show has been melted and true authenticity is being craved more and more.”

RELATED: Pussycat Dolls Singer Carmit Bachar Gets Candid On Retreat Magazine Cover

Bachar also talks about the Pussycat Dolls reuniting in late 2019 and what fans can expect when they get back together in 2021, “It’s hard to believe our world tour dates were rescheduled a full year from the original ones! One thing I know for sure is we can’t wait to get back to where we left off which was prepping the best show PCD has ever done!”

Credit: Sequoia Emmanuelle/Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam

The star goes on to talk about female empowerment in the 21st Century and what it looks like to her.

“The world is shifting and women are stepping into our newfound power sourced by ourselves!! We are unstoppable magical creatures with endless possibilities and hello… we can birth life!!” she tells the mag. “I still look at my daughter in awe every day. That is what empowerment looks like! For The Pussycat Dolls, reuniting after a decade and all the challenges we each overcame individually is our superpower as a group.”

RELATED: Carmit Bachar Talks Quarantine, Black Lives Matter And The Pussycat Dolls Reunion With Lapalme

When asked for a highlight and a hardship that have shaped her year whilst living in a racial, cultural and political reset, she shares: “2020 brought in an enormous amount of fear, destabilization and intense division in the world. It’s been hard to balance trauma and still show up daily. It’s been learning to be ok with being uncomfortable.

“A health crisis and anxiety on top of the world upside down was extreme for me. Breakdowns push us to breakthrough and I’m grateful for the insight, strength, healing work and mindfulness that has come from it all. Also, the severe importance of our artistry right now to inspire us into a new day.”