Kristin Cavallari Shuts Down Rumours Of Relationship With Austen Kroll

No, Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll are not dating.

On Monday, the “Very Cavallari” star shared a post on her Instagram Story responding to rumours that she’s struck up a romance with the “Southern Charm” star.

“I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” she wrote on a video of herself rolling her eyes.

The rumours have been growing in light of Cavallari and Kroll’s seemingly close friendship.

Last week, Kroll commented on an Instagram photo of Cavallari in a bikini, writing, “See you next week! Keep breaking the internet in the meantime 👏.”

On Sunday, the two spent the weekend with friends Craig Conover and Justin Anderson in Nashville, Tenn.

Then on Instagram Live, the four friends had a small dance party together.

In November, Kroll talked about his friendship with Cavallari to Us Weekly.

“She came to town with her friend Justin and the four of us had dinner,” he said. “We’ve all been in contact ever since. We’re in this, like, big old group chat, and the group chat is active. We had a blast with them.”