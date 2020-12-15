Jonathan Bennett To Honour The Heroes Of 2020 At Annual Times Square New Year’s Eve Special, Gloria Gaynor To Perform

Canada’s own Jonathan Bennett is returning to host the annual Times Square New Year’s Eve special.

While this year’s long-running special may look a lot different due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Bennett and the Times Square New Year’s Eve guests will honour the heroes of 2020.

“I Will Survive” icon Gloria Gaynor will also perform.

According to a press release, the show will celebrate the “first responders, frontline and essential workers and their families who sacrificed so much in 2020 to provide care and support for their communities.”

“The Special Guest plays a pivotal role in the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, most notably by representing resounding resolve and a determined spirit, at a time when the world collectively awaits a renewed beginning,” Tim Tompkins, President of Times Square Alliance said in a statement. “This year, it feels most appropriate to shine a spotlight on the individuals who are tirelessly leading our nation through hard times with unshakable strength, determination and poise, as well as their families, who deal with their own set of sacrifices.”

Jeffrey Straus, President of Countdown Entertainment added, “This year, undoubtedly more than any other in recent memory, we recognize the need to celebrate our local heroes. As we join together to ring in the new year, the families celebrating in Times Square mirror families across the globe celebrating safely from their own homes.”

Other guests joining Bennett and Gaynor will be announced at a later date.

Watch the webcast live, on Dec. 31, here when it kicks off at 6 p.m. ET. If you’re tuned in on TV, broadcast networks will be airing elements of the Times Square celebration, including ABC “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest”, CNN “New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, Fox “New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast of 2021”, NBC “New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly”, and Univision “¡Feliz 2021!”.