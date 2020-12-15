Drew Barrymore Says She Will Never Be That Person That ‘Eats The Perfect Food And Works Out Every Day’: ‘I’ve Never Had Balance’

Drew Barrymore is an “all or nothing” kinda girl when it comes to working out.

The host of Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” jokes she’d “already gained” the weight people said they gained during lockdown in a new interview with Health.

Barrymore says of the wellness practice she hasn’t mastered yet: “I’ve never had balance—I think balance is an elusive b***h who has evaded me my entire life. I’m just ready to wrestle her to the ground and have an old-fashioned, hair-pulling girl fight with her. I’m the most wrecking-ball pendulum of extremes, with no pretty little middle. I’ve got her pinned down right now.

“It feels better than usual. [The past year] has been, in a lot of ways, a really healthy year for me, ironically, considering everything going on. I exercise and I had already gained the weight everyone else talked about gaining—I had been doing that every year prior.”

The actress adds of why working out isn’t her top priority: “I’m not a straight arrow, so I will never be all one thing—eating the perfect food and working out every day. I just will never be that person. Between my kids and work, I don’t have the time in life. But I realized that if I’m more consistent about it and carve out the time for it, it leads to a better life.

“Before, it was all workout or none. And that really didn’t suit me. I had to prioritize it, but I will tell you, it is, like, third on my list,” Barrymore goes on. “It probably should be first, but it’s, like, kids and work are probably rivals. But I’m glad about that, because years ago working out was, like, number 24 on the list. Actually, my health is fourth on the list—my friendships are third. But, hey, it’s in the top five—so that’s good.”

The “Charlie’s Angels” star, who is mom to daughters Olive, 8, and Frankie, 6, then discusses teaching her little ones about everything that’s been going on in the world.

She says when asked about how she approaches things like COVID-19, Black Lives Matter, and the U.S. election: “I am extremely honest, and I try to be honest in a way that doesn’t scare them. What I do not want to do is take my kids’ sense of security and safety away—that’s me robbing them of something by keeping them informed. But they are very informed.

“They know exactly who is doing what, and what is happening, and they are incredibly tuned in on our world. We’re just going to figure out a way to be totally worldly, mindful, aware, astute, super-empowered with all the information—my biggest art is to do it without instilling fear. They march in marches, and they canvassed our building to get people to vote.”

Barrymore shares of change: “Change is everything. It’s so vital. Everything is always changing, but there are also fundamentals. I think 2020 made us rethink our fundamental everything. It’s hard to predict where our country will be—what will be representative of our morals. The only thing we have control over is ourselves, and that’s not selfish and indulgent. You only have control over how you take care of people. And I do think that’s the meaning of life. We’re here to take care of each other.”

See Barrymore’s full interview in the new issue of Health, on sale December 18. “The Drew Barrymore Show” airs weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.