‘Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry’ Trailer Drops

Apple TV+ releases a candid look into the life of Billie Eilish in the new trailer for “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry”.

Cameras followed Eilish and her family behind-the-scenes of her journey to the debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

The streaming platform released a trailer for the documentary film on Tuesday.

The doc “tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom,” a synopsis reads. “The documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager’s journey, at just 17 years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album.”

“Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry” premieres Feb. 21 on Apple TV+.