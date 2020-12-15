Kirk Cameron Defies COVID Guidelines To Host Massive Christmas Carolling Event

Kirk Cameron doesn’t believe pandemic rules apply to him.

On Sunday, the former “Growing Pains” star helped to organize a massive outdoor gathering, defying California COVID-19 guidelines, in order to sing Christmas carols.

Video posted to the actor’s Instagram account showed hundreds gathered for the event in the parking lot at Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks, singing together without wearing masks.

Cameron hosted a similar carolling event earlier this month, which Cameron later said in a video attracted as many as 500 people.

As he explained in the video, he hoped the Thousand Oaks gathering would double the earlier event’s numbers as a protest against Governor Gavin Newsom’s lockdown measures.

According to TMZ, police were called by mall security, but upon arriving simply “educated folks on the importance of mask-wearing and left.”