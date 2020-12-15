Chance The Rapper’s Solution To Album Feedback: ‘I’m Just Really, Really Good At Rapping’

Chance the Rapper has a response to those lukewarm reviews of his debut studio album.

Chance released The Big Day on July 26, 2019. It was his first record after he had previously released numerous beloved mixtapes. The album received mostly positive reviews and peaked at number two on the Billboard 200; however, it was not received as the critically-acclaimed gems some were clamouring for.

"I'm just really really good at rapping…" @chancetherapper addresses the haters & doubters after the release of #TheBigDay Watch the full conversation w/ @EbrointheAM: https://t.co/nN7s1w6pJy pic.twitter.com/tZGBrffHrS — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 15, 2020

“I’m just really, really good at rapping,” Chance told Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” in response to lukewarm feedback. “So regardless of what happens, I’ma always have that to fall back on.”

“If that doesn’t work then I can perform my old raps and if that don’t work, I can direct someone else’s raps,” he continued. “It’s gonna work out though. There’s nobody that can rap like me. That’s a cool thing to have.”

Chance recently confirmed an upcoming single with Dionne Warwick when speaking with Stephen Colbert of Global TV’s “The Late Show”. Watch “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on Global.