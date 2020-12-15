Taylor Swift Fans Are Convinced ‘Coney Island’ Was Written About Harry Styles, John Mayer And More Of Her Exes

With every new Taylor Swift album comes new fan theories about each of its tracks.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Shoots Down ‘Woodvale’ Album Rumours

That saying is true for the Grammy-winner’s latest record, Evermore, which she released nearly five months after she surprised-dropped her critically-acclaimed album, Folklore.

Of course, Swifties were quick to decode every track, including her duet with The National titled “Coney Island.”

The mellow track discusses the feeling of loss and nostalgia for a past relationship. However, many fans suggested that the song’s bridge is directed towards multiple of Swift’s exes, including Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, John Mayer and more.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Responds After ‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says He Doesn’t Know Who She Is

“Were you standing in the hallway/with a big cake, happy birthday,” she sings on the track, seemingly referencing the same birthday song on “The Moment I Knew” from Red. The specific tune tells the story about how her boyfriend never showed up for her 21st birthday. The 31-year-old’s partner at that time? Jake Gyllenhaal.

The bridge continues: “Did I paint your bluest skies the darkest grey?/A universe away,” which fans believe is tied to Speak Now‘s “Dear John” which she famously wrote about Mayer.

“You paint me a blue sky and go back and turn it to rain,” she sang on the 2010 ballad.

RELATED: Taylor Swift Explains Why She Feels Closure After Release Of ‘Evermore’

Swift then sings “And when I got into the accident/The sight that flashed before me was your face,” which mirrors the lyrics from 1989‘s “Out of the Woods,” which was written about her whirlwind relationship with Styles.

“Remember when you hit the brakes too soon?/Twenty stitches in a hospital room/When you started crying, baby, I did too/But when the sun came up, I was looking at you,” she belted on the 2014 single. Those lyrics were rumoured to be about a snowmobile accident she got into with Styles.

The final line in the “Coney Island” bridge is believed to be directed towards Harris. “But when I walked up to the podium I think that I forgot to say your name,” the singer croons, seemingly referencing the moment when she won Album of the Year at the 2016 Grammys (she was dating the DJ at the time.)

RELATED: Taylor Swift Spills On The Story Behind Epic ‘Evermore’ Revenge Track ‘No Body, No Crime’ Featuring HAIM

Taylor Swift’s ninth studio album Evermore is available to stream and download now.