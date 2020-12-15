Chris Harrison Addresses Claims It Took Too Long To Cast The First Black ‘Bachelor’: It’s A ‘Great Thing Happening’

Chris Harrison is opening up about diversity within the “Bachelor”/”Bachelorette” franchise.

The host, 49, sat down with Variety and chatted about casting the series’ first Black Bachelor – 29-year-old Matt James was picked for season 25 earlier this year.

But when asked if it took too long to have the first Black “Bachelor”, Harrison admitted, “Yes and no.”

He explained, “It’s all too common in our society and I am not a fan, whether it’s cancel culture or whatever, there is this new thing that when someone does make change and it’s good and it’s right that we then say, ‘Well, that wasn’t enough or that wasn’t soon enough, so that doesn’t count.’ What are you talking about? The most important thing is that there is change and it’s good and it’s right and it’s moving in the right direction.”

Harrison continued, “For some reason, we have lost this grace and this understanding in allowing people to grow and to change, and it is so important that we all allow that. The most important thing in any of these movements is that if we want things to change, we have to let it happen, and don’t put a negative spin or a negative connotation when you do get it. That’s infuriating to me. So I’m not going to put a negative spin on a great thing happening.”

But Harrison admits it could have happened earlier, “Could it have happened 10 years earlier? Sure. Should it have? Maybe. But the point is it’s happening now, so embrace it and let’s ride this great wave that we’re on.”

James’ season of “The Bachelor” airs in the New Year.