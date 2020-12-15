Story Of One Of America’s Most Notorious Serial Killers Exposed In ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer’ Docuseries Trailer

The story of a terrifying killer is getting a new look.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the trailer for the new docuseries “Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer”.

The series tells the story of one of America’s most notorious serial killers, how he was tracked down, and finally brought to justice.

“In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected,” the official description reads. “The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes.”

The description continues, “Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.”

The four-part series features first-person interviews, archival footage and new original photographer to bring the story to life.

“Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer” premieres Jan. 13, 2021.