Drew Sidora Claims Nicki Minaj Made Some Comments About How She Looked At An Audition After She’d Just Given Birth

Nicki Minaj reportedly didn’t hold back when giving Drew Sidora feedback at an audition.

Sidora was going up for the part of Minaj in an ABC Family sitcom based on the rapper’s life. However, Minaj made sure to tell the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” newcomer she didn’t look like she used to.

During an appearance on Kandi Burruss‘ YouTube series “Speak On It”, Sidora claimed Minaj told her, “Girl, you don’t look how you looked in TLC,” referencing how she looked in 2013 when she played TLC’s T-Boz in “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story”.

“So, I was up for an ABC Family series, the Nicki Minaj pilot. And Nicki herself said that. She said I don’t look how I looked when I played T-Boz,” Sidora shared. “I was like, ‘Nicki!’ It was like, all these ABC execs around but I had gone through about five rounds. And she really, really liked me.”

“And then she said that in front of all of these [executives],” she continued. “It is was it is. I was like, ‘Look, I just had a baby.’ I think at the time my baby was like 3 months old, I was literally still breastfeeding.”

Despite the harsh comments, Sidora insisted she took it as “constructive criticism.”

She told Burruss, “What I took away was, ‘Girl, get your life together. Get back in the gym. You can’t keep blaming it on the baby and get to work.’

“Like, yes, I had a baby, let’s not body shame, but it did give me that motivation. So I turned it into lemonade like let’s get in the gym and really get my career back. So, I’ve been on a journey of weight loss and just getting back to good health.”

ET Canada has contacted Minaj’s rep for comment.