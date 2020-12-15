Britney Spears’ Father Responds After Singer Requests To Remove Him As Conservator Of Her Estate

Jamie Spears​ is speaking out against his daughter, Britney Spears’ request to remove him as her conservator.

According to CNN, last month, the popstar’s attorney Samuel D. Ingham III appeared in court where he claimed Britney was “afraid” of her father. And in docs obtained by the outlet, Ingham said Britney would not perform again as long as her father remains in control of her estimated $60 million estate.

Following Britney’s claims, Jamie defended himself, telling CNN that he’s only trying to protect his daughter from “those with self-serving interests.”

“I love my daughter and I miss her very much,” Jamie said in a statement. “When a family member needs special care and protection, families need to step up, as I have done for the last 12-plus years, to safeguard, protect and continue to love Britney unconditionally. I have and will continue to provide unwavering love and fierce protection against those with self-serving interests and those who seek to harm her or my family.”

Britney’s ongoing conservatorship battle has become a huge interest, even prompting a trending #FreeBritney hashtag. The #FreeBritney movement originally started in 2009 and was created by her fans after the 2008 decision by courts to appoint a conservator for the singer. Her conservator has control over all Britney’s life decisions.

According to Jamie, he and Britney were in touch and on “good terms” until August, when Ingham filed to officially remove him as conservator.

In November, a judge ruled in favour of keeping Spears as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator.