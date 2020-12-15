Anita ‘Lady A’ White Drops ‘My Name Is All I Got’ In Response To Lady Antebellum Legal Battle

Blues singer Lady A has a new song titled “My Name Is All I Got” amid her legal battle with the band Lady Antebellum.

It all started after the group announced they were changing the band’s name to Lady A. The name change was an acknowledgement of the term Antebellum’s association with the pre-Civil War South and slavery.

RELATED: Lady Antebellum Confirm Name Change Amid ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests

“They tried to take my name / My name is all I got,” Lady A sings. “I’ve come too far to turn around / I can’t, I won’t stop now…”

TODAY IS THE DAY!! MY NAME IS ALL I GOT dropped today!

on Amazon, ITunes and Spotify for download Limited hard cover copies ~ to get yours email me: ladiawhite@gmail.com Thank you for your support. STAND UP, SPEAK UP, NEVER GIVE UP!#MNIAIG #TheTruthIsLoud #TheRealLadyA pic.twitter.com/yhFSbKdbQo — Lady A (@TheRealLadyA) December 15, 2020

The band reached out to Lady A, real-name Anita White, to try and reach a compromise. The band says White’s lawyers demanded $10 million for her to part with her stage name. In July, the band stated they would file a lawsuit seeking to “affirm our right to continue to use the name Lady A,” which they trademarked in 2011.

RELATED: Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues The Former Lady Antebellum