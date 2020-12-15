‘Star Wars’ Fans Delighted By Never-Before-Seen ‘Empire Strikes Back’ Bloopers

The set of “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” was a barrel of laughs.

On Tuesday, “Good Morning America” debuted a clip reel of never-before-seen bloopers and outtakes from the making of the classic space adventure.

The bloopers feature the cast messing up takes, often in difficult shooting conditions, like filming in an actual snowstorm.

Also featured is commentary from actors Anthony Daniel and Billy Dee Williams about their memories from the production, including working with the late Carrie Fisher.

On Twitter, fans were delighted by the new footage.

I've never seen these outtakes before. Amazing! Rare and exclusive, behind the scenes look at 'The Empire Strikes Back' https://t.co/panzDx36aV via @GMA — Robert Coleman (@tripleneck) December 15, 2020