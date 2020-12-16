Lindsay Ell Opens Up About Finding Love in Quarantine, Shares Holiday Plans

Canadian country stars are getting in the Christmas spirit.

The Canadian Country Music Association has brought together a wide range of artists for a special festive reading of Clement Clarke Moore’s poem A Visit from St. Nicholas, famously known as ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas.

The nearly three-and-a-half-minute clip features appearances from Stuart and Jenna Walker of the Reklaws, Tenille Townes, Lindsay Ell, the Hunter Brothers, Tim Hicks, Meghan Patrick, Dean Brody, Jade Eagleson, Jess Moskaluke, Jojo Mason, MacKenzie Porter, James Barker from the James Barker Band, and many more.

With each artist reading a line of the classic bedtime tale, fans also get a glimpse of Dallas Smith’s newborn baby girl, Everyn Owen Smith.

ET Canada caught up with Lindsay Ell, who shared how special the 1823 poem is to her.

“‘Twas the Night Before Christmas is a story that brings so many fond memories to my heart,” says the singer. “It just means so much to me. I remember my mom and dad used to read that to my brother and I growing up and it was such an important part of the holidays.”

She adds: “The fact that the CCMAs wanted to put together a version of artists reading it, I put on my Christmas onesie, I put on a Santa hat, and I’m like, ‘I am doing this thing right.'”

Ell, who just landed her second No. 1 on Canadian country radio with “wAnt me back”, also shared her upcoming holiday plans, which do not include travelling back to Calgary to spend Christmas with her family.

“I’ll be staying in Nashville this Christmas and it feels weird, for sure. I haven’t spent Christmas away from my family in a long, long time.”

Since the two-time CCMA Award winner is usually touring over the holidays, she’s taking advantage of finally being able to decorate her home, telling us, “I just got a Christmas tree, I got some garland, I’m about to do the whole thing and set up my house and make it feel like Christmas.”

While 2020 has definitely been a roller-coaster for everyone, Ell is riding high after finding love in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

The singer confirmed that she’s dating poet and artist Adam Roa in an adorable Instagram post in October, writing, “Every moment spent with you makes me smile.❤️”

Ell tells ET Canada about her new beau: “I’ve been single for a hot minute and who would’ve also thought that I would meet someone in quarantine?!”

The “What Happens In A Small Town” singer met Roa through her guitar player who was passing through Nashville earlier in the year. When they all met up for a drink, the couple hit it off right away.

“I’m so grateful for him,” she gushes. “At the beginning of quarantine I was by myself in four walls for 100 days, so it’s been a huge blessing for sure.”