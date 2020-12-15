Brantford Police Say 2 People Charged In Theft Of Wayne Gretzky Memorabilia

Former Edmonton Oilers Wayne Gretzky, left, and Dave Semenko joke around during a practice for the NHL's Heritage Classic Alumni game in Winnipeg on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016

Two people are facing charges in connection with the theft of Wayne Gretzky sports memorabilia valued at over $500,000.

Brantford police say they started their investigation last summer after various items were found missing from the home of the hockey great’s father, Walter Gretzky.

RELATED: Canada’s Most Famous Hockey Dad Brings Smile Back To Theft Victim

Police say they discovered that several missing items had been sold to collectors, which led to search warrants being executed last Tuesday by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) at five homes in Ontario and Alberta.

A 58-year-old Brockville woman is charged with fraud and breach of trust and a 58-year-old Oakville man is charged with theft and possession.

RELATED: Brantford Police Reviewing Video Of Wayne Gretzky Statues Being Defaced

Police say recovered items include game-used sticks, hockey gloves, pants and jerseys and a Wayne Gretzky player-of-the-year award.

Brantford police add that their investigation continues.

© Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.