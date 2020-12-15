‘Great British Bake Off’ Judge Prue Leith Receives COVID-19 Vaccine In The UK

Prue Leith has received the COVID-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom.

The 80-year-old “Great British Bake Off” judge shared the news of her immunization on Twitter, making her one of the first public figures to reveal their vaccine status.

“Who wouldn’t want immunity from #Covid19 with a painless jab? #vaccine,” Leith captioned a photo of her experience.

Former “GBBO” winner Dr. Rahul Mandal praised Leith, writing, “Yes!! You just look as gorgeous in the tent as when you are taking your jab!!”

While “GBBO” judge, Paul Hollywood added, “Well done Prue x.”

Leith’s post comes just weeks after the UK approved a vaccine from Pfizer and started early rollout. Healthcare workers and the elderly will be the first to be vaccinated.