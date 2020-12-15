Rosalía Highlights The Influence Of Black Music Across Many Genres

Rosalía is an up-and-coming Spanish music superstar, but she recognizes the influence Black artists have had on her genres of choice.

Rosalía, 27, serves as the fourth of Vogue’s Four January 2021 cover stars. The songstress specifically credits Black reggaeton originators like Tego Calderón and Ivy Queen for inspiring an entire generation. She also credits Black music for shaping several of today’s most popular music genres.

“Before anything, for me, my intention has been to make music with the utmost respect for the cultures that inspired it,” Rosalía says. “It’s so important to put your influences on the table and give them love.”

On equalities in the music industry, Rosalía talks about privilege and opportunities.

“The ideal and the fair thing would be for the possibilities and the spotlight to be equal for everyone in the world,” she adds.

The Grammy-winning El Mal Querer artist also dishes on her future ambitions: “I want to be 70 and have the energy and the excitement and the desire to go to the studio and drink my coffee and write my songs.“

Renowned artist and producer Pharrell caps things off by praising Rosalía’s approach to music.

“I don’t think that she really puts up partitions and tries to draw lines when it’s time for her work. That’s not where she’s at with it,” he says. “She’s not afraid to Frankenstein a song. For her it’s like, ‘Whatever feels good.’ And that’s how music should be. That’s how some of the greatest songs are written.”

Vogue’s January 2021 issue is available on newsstands as of Dec. 22.