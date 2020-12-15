Lily James & Sebastian Stan To Play Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee In Hulu Event Series

The romance of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee is being dramatized for the screen.

According to a report from Deadline, U.S. streaming service Hulu is producing a limited series about the couple, with Lily James and Sebastian Stan to portray the “Baywatch” star and the Motley Crue drummer.

Craig Gillespie (“I, Tonya”) is on board to direct, with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg executive producing through their Point Grey production company.

Deadline reports that the series — tentatively titled “Pan & Tommy” — will feature their whirlwind 96-hour courtship (they got married just 96 hours after meeting) and the controversy that ensued when their honeymoon sex tape was leaked. Rogen is said to be “likely” to play the man who stole the tape.

“Anderson and Lee are not involved in the project though insiders say they are aware since the project has been in development since earlier this year when James was first brought on to play Anderson,” Deadline reports. “The project has gained momentum in recent months with the addition of Gillespie and Stan and now looks to be well on its way to production.”

The eight-episode series will reportedly begin production in the spring.

ET Canada has reached out to Anderson’s rep for comment.