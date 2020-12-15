André 3000 Shares ‘Quick Lil Apple Pie’ Recipe In Support Of Meals On Wheels Atlanta

André Benjamin, a.k.a. André 3000, is sharing one of his favourite recipes to promote Meals on Wheels in his native Atlanta.

In ain Instagram post he shared on Tuesday, the Outkast singer shared his recipe for “Quick Lil’ Apple Pie,” an easy-to-make family recipe.

“The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally,” he wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the recipe. “But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year.”

He added: “My offering is my family recipe and helping to give love and support to an elder in need.”

He concluded by encouraging his followers to visit the @mealsonwheelsatlanta Instagram page, writing, “donate, adopt a senior, give of yourself, and offer love to a senior who may need you this season.”

Meals on Wheels also shared the recipe on Instagram, while his former Outkast partner Big Boi offered his mom’s banana cream pudding recipe.