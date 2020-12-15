Klick Health Honours Frontline Healthcare Workers In New Christmas Video

Klick Health is continuing its annual tradition with the release of its new holiday video.

Given what an extraordinary year it’s been, the 2020 edition pays tribute to the unsung heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the importance of modelling kindness.

For each view the video generates, Klick will donate $1 to Sesame Workshop, the non-profit behind beloved children’s education series “Sesame Street”.

The two-minute animated video — titled “When Nobody’s Watching” — follows a frontline physician from season to season throughout the pandemic, returning to her home from the hospital each morning. As she returns to her neighbourhood, she’s quick to lend a hand to her neighbours, despite how tired she is.

“It’s been said that a person’s true character is revealed by the things they do when nobody’s watching, and our video pays tribute to all of the unsung heroes who have been doing exactly that throughout the pandemic,” said Klick’s chief creative officer Rich Levy. “Like so many frontline workers, the heroine in our video doesn’t realize that her selflessness is inspiring others, like the neighbourhood children. In just naturally being kind, she is modelilng kindness, making it contagious, and teaching us all to be kinder in the process.”