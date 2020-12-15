Furious Tom Cruise Flips Out On ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Crew For Ignoring Coronavirus Protocols On Set

Everyone remembers Christian Bale’s infamous profanity-laced tirade at a crew member who walked in his eye-line while filming “Terminator: Salvation”, and new audio has emerged of Tom Cruise having a similar on-set meltdown while filming “Mission: Impossible 7” in London.

While Bale was roundly mocked and ended up apologizing, Cruise’s rant will likely earn him applause, given that he dresses down the crew members for not taking the film’s meticulous COVID-19 protocols seriously.

In audio obtained by The Sun, Cruise blasts two crew members after he sees them in close proximity to each other, closer than the three metres mandated for safe social distancing.

“We are the gold standard. They’re back there in Hollywood making movies right now because of us! Because they believe in us and what we’re doing!” yells Cruise, who is also a producer on the big-budget action flick and was closely involved with developing the filmmaking protocols that have allowed “M:I 7” and other films to resume production in the midst of the pandemic.

“I’m on the phone with every f**king studio at night, insurance companies, producers — and they’re looking at us, and using us to make their movies,” Cruise continues.

“We are creating thousands of jobs, you motherf**kers!” Cruise adds. “I don’t ever want to see it again! Ever! And if you don’t do it, you’re fired, and if I see you do it again you’re f**king gone!”

Cruise also says he’s offering “no apologies,” given that people’s livelihoods are at stake.

“You can tell it to the people that are losing their f**king homes because our industry is shut down! It’s not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education! That’s what I sleep with every night. The future of this f**king industry!” he shouts. “So I’m sorry, I’m beyond your apologies!”

Cruise continues by insisting, “We are not shutting this f**king movie down. If I see it again, you’re f**king gone!”

Cruise concludes by telling the lax crew members, “Do you understand the responsibility that you have?… And if you can’t be reasonable and I can’t deal with your logic, you’re fired.”

