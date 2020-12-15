Lana Del Rey Engaged To Musician Clayton Johnson

Congratulations are in order Lana Del Rey and musician Clayton Johnson, who are reportedly engaged.

Both People and Us Weekly are confirming that Johnson is now Del Rey’s fiancé.

A source told Us Weekly that Johnson had “recently popped the question, while another source confirmed that same info to People.

Speculation arose that the question had been popped after Del Rey’s appearance on “The Tonight Show” on Monday, with the “Let Me Love You Like A Woman” singer sporting a large, sparkling diamond ring on the appropriate finger of her left hand.

According to Us Weekly, it’s still unclear when the proposal took place, and how long the two have been engaged.

People‘s source claimed that the two met via a dating app, and hit it off.

Johnson is known for his work with The Johnsons, the band he formed with brothers Connor and Chantry. He’s also been a member of the bands Stereo Skyline and BLAC, and appeared in the music video for DNCE’s “Cake By the Ocean”.

Reps for Del Rey didn’t respond to either magazine’s request for comment.