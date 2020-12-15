The Queen Pays A Virtual Visit To KPMG In Celebration Of Accounting Firm’s 150th Anniversary

Accounting firm KPMG is celebrating its 150th anniversary with a virtual visit from the head of the royal family.

Queen Elizabeth II spoke to several board members of the Anglo-Dutch firm during a Zoom conversation on Tuesday.

The Queen experienced a bit of a technical glitch while speaking with John McCalla-Leacy, KPMG’s first first Black board member, when the call lost its connection to Windsor Castle, with the Queen’s image suddenly becoming a black screen.

RELATED: The Queen Greets Foreign Ambassadors Via Video Call As She Hosts First Virtual Diplomatic Audience

When she returned, the smiling monarch quipped, “You just disappeared, all of you.”

During the conversation, McCalla-Leacy — who was once a whitewater canoe slalom competitor who received support in his sporting career from Prince Charles’ Prince’s Trust — and asked the Queen to pass along his thanks to the Prince of Wales.

“Receiving the support that I did, and when I did, changed my life and I will never forget this,” he said.

“I’ll indeed pass it on to my son, who is very proud of the idea of the Prince’s Trust, which I think has helped a lot of people,” she replied.

RELATED: The Queen And Prince Philip To Spend Christmas In Windsor For First Time In 33 Years, See Their Stunning Tree

The Queen also shared her admiration for all the high-tech innovations that allowed her to meet with the KPMG board without having to leave Windsor Castle. “Well thank goodness for technology, so one can still do this,” she said.

The call concluded with a virtual performance of “We Wish You A Merry Christmas” from KPMG’s choir, appropriately attired in reindeer antler headbands.