Taylor Swift Opens Up About Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Cutting Her Own Hair In Quarantine & More

Taylor Swift paid a virtual visit to Zane Lowe of Apple Music’s Beats 1, and touched on a wide array of topics during the nearly hour-long interview.

During the conversation, Swift discussed her two pandemic-produced albums, folklore and evermore, and opened up about the experience of co-writing songs with boyfriend Joe Alwyn (who collaborated under the pseudonym “William Bowery”).

“Joe and I really love sad songs,” she told Lowe. “We’ve always bonded over music. So it was… We write the saddest. We just really love sad songs. What can I say?”

According to Swift, “it was a surprise that we started writing together, but in a way, it wasn’t because we have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes,” adding, “And he’s always the person who’s showing me songs by artists and then they become my favourite songs or whatever.”

However, she insisted that had the pandemic lockdown not taken place, it’s unlikely they ever would have become songwriting partners on tracks including “exile”. “But I’m so glad that it did. We’re so proud of [‘exile’],” Swift said. “All I have to do is dream up some lyrics and come up with some gut-wrenching, heart-shattering story to write with him.”

Swift also revealed that she hasn’t been to a hairstylist since the pandemic began, and has been cutting her own hair.

“I haven’t had a haircut by anyone except for myself since lockdown started,” she said, explaining why she came to become her own stylist, hairdresser and video director.

“And that’s kind of how it’s been, like how can I make art and make visuals that go with this art where I can’t ask my hair and makeup people and my stylist to quarantine for two weeks away from their families,” she explained.

“I’m not going to ask them to do that, and ask them to fly and expose themselves to the virus. So how can I possibly make a cover on my own? Could I just sort of DIY this? So I asked my friends if I could use their field and their woods,” she explained. “And I used a photographer who works alone. She doesn’t have assistants. She shoots on film. So we were carrying bags of film out in fields. And I’d be touching up my lipstick and then I’d run out into a field and she’d take pictures. It was really fun.”

The entire conversation can be enjoyed in the video above.