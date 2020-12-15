Foo Fighters Cover Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Run Rudolph’ For Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Amazon Series

By Brent Furdyk.

Foo Fighters hit the stage for Amazon Prime Video’s “Holiday Plays”, a new holiday-themed musical series hosted by Lil Nas X.

In addition to a selection of the band’s hits, they also dusted off a Christmastime classic: Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run”, putting their unmistakable hard-rock spin on the song.

A brief snippet of the band performing the song was shared on Facebook.

 

The Foo Fighters’ cover of “Run Run Rudolph” was also released on Amazon Music, and can be heard right here.

Meanwhile, Foos frontman Dave Grohl and longtime producer Greg Kurstin have been keeping busy over the last few days with their “Hannukah Sessions”, releasing a different cover song each night of the eight-day festival of lights.

So far, selections have included Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”, Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, a Bob Dylan classic and more.

