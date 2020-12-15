Foo Fighters Cover Chuck Berry’s ‘Run Run Rudolph’ For Lil Nas X’s ‘Holiday Plays’ Amazon Series

Foo Fighters hit the stage for Amazon Prime Video’s “Holiday Plays”, a new holiday-themed musical series hosted by Lil Nas X.

In addition to a selection of the band’s hits, they also dusted off a Christmastime classic: Chuck Berry’s “Run Rudolph Run”, putting their unmistakable hard-rock spin on the song.

A brief snippet of the band performing the song was shared on Facebook.

The Foo Fighters’ cover of “Run Run Rudolph” was also released on Amazon Music, and can be heard right here.

Meanwhile, Foos frontman Dave Grohl and longtime producer Greg Kurstin have been keeping busy over the last few days with their “Hannukah Sessions”, releasing a different cover song each night of the eight-day festival of lights.

So far, selections have included Beastie Boys’ “Sabotage”, Drake’s “Hotline Bling”, a Bob Dylan classic and more.

As the only Rock and Roll Hall Of Famers with a lyric about kugel, we thought it would be a shanda to not kick off this party with New York’s (and Abraham’s) finest…known by some as Shadrach, Meshach, and Abedenego known by their Imas & Abbas as @beastieboys!#HanukkahSessions pic.twitter.com/QbDSWNhXaO — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 11, 2020

You might be surprised to learn that this superstar is… Canadian. He’s never hidden the fact that he was M.O.T. so a generation of Jewish parents could tell their kids “if @Drake took the time to study for HIS Bar Mitzvah, you can too.” Twitterverse, challah at your boy! pic.twitter.com/eyMyuNs5WP — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 12, 2020

Talk about making a mountain out of a mohel … named Leslie Weinstein at his bris, the singer of our next band built a wailing wall of guitar as Leslie West. Check out our take on a track from Leslie’s monolithic band, MOUNTAIN.#HappyHanukkah #HanukkahSessions pic.twitter.com/NlimF6QBgz — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 13, 2020

Drake’s not the only musical Jew from Canada…tonight we feature a Canadian rock G-Dess…who coincidentally grew up around the corner from a Canadian Jewish rock G-D (G-ddy Lee). Straight out the mikvah, here’s @peaches! #hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/wV0vTGwOlR — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 14, 2020

So now everybody must get stoned (not in the Law of Moses sense) as we put some blood on this track: Rainy Day Women 12&35 by the immortal @bobdylan!#hanukkahsessions #happyhanukkah pic.twitter.com/k6VtrThTCv — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) December 15, 2020