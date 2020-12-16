‘The Voice’ Finale: John Holiday And John Legend Perform ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’

On “The Voice”s season 19 finale, John Holiday and his coach teamed up for a Legend-ary duet!

After showcasing his stunning range and high register all season, the music professor took the stage one last time for a moving performance of the Simon & Garfunkel classic “Bridge Over Troubled Water” with coach John Legend.

“This is a song that’s gonna bring so much peace and hope to people,” Holiday said. “A song for healing.”

“It’s gonna be a Legendary holiday,” the Rosenberg, Texas, native added. “I can’t even tell you how much fun it’s been to be on his team and be coaches by him and mentored by him.”

“It’s been a joy and a pleasure, my friend,” Legend agreed as the pair took the stage at duelling pianos for the powerful ballad.

During Monday’s live show, Holiday continued his incredible run of diva-worthy covers with a performance of Beyoncé’s “Halo” — showing off his operatic chops on the ballad’s high notes and runs — as well as an original single “Where Do We Go From Here”.

“I love that you continue to show America more of yourself,” his coach raved of the performances. “You put your heart out there every single week. You have an out-of-this-world gift. What a magical voice you have… I’m so proud of you and so happy for you.”

Holiday has wowed the coaches all season — from his Blind Audition performance of Ella Fitzgerald’s “Misty” to his soaring covers of Eric Carmen’s “All By Myself” and Coldplay’s “Fix You”. See who ended up winning the latest season of “The Voice” here.

See more from this season in the video below.

MORE FROM ET:

‘The Voice’: Watch the Finale Performances from Jim Ranger, Carter Rubin, DeSz, John Holiday & Ian Flanigan

‘The Voice’: John Holiday Flaunts His Range With Beyoncé ‘Halo’ Cover

‘The Voice’: John Holiday Dedicates Stunning ‘Fix You’ Cover to John Legend and Chrissy Teigen