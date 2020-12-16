Christina Aguilera Delivers Stunning Performance Of ‘The Christmas Song’ On ‘Seth Meyers’

By Becca Longmire.

Christina Aguilera showed off her killer vocals in a festive performance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”.

The singer belted out her 2000 rendition of “The Christmas Song” in a Vivienne Westwood plaid pantsuit and surrounded by stunning decorations.

Aguilera performed the much-loved track in front of a huge Christmas tree after making her way down a lit-up staircase.

The musician’s cover of the classic hit appeared on her holiday album My Kind of Christmas, which was released 20 years ago.

Her version of “The Christmas Song” peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999. Nat King Cole released the original version back in 1945.

Social media users loved Aguilera’s performance. See some of the reaction below.

