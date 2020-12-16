‘The Voice’ Finale: Blake Shelton Joins Ian Flanigan And Jim Ranger On Country Classics

Blake Shelton had his work cut out for him on the season 19 finale of “The Voice” — with two competitors in the mix, he performed two country classics on Tuesday’s live show!

“America, I’m giving you the gift of two duets this year,” Shelton joked with his team members, Jim Ranger and Ian Flanigan, ahead of the performances. “I had kind of made the decision that I was only gonna sing duets with Gwen Stefani. So I am making a huge exception here for the both of you.”

“I was just hoping to sing in front of you, when I came here,” Ranger marvelled. “And now I get to sing with you! This is spectacular.”

“If that don’t put you in the Christmas spirit,” Shelton noted, to which Flanigan finished, “Nothing will!”

First up was Flanigan, who lent his signature gravelly tone to a performance of Willie Nelson’s “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” with Shelton.

During Monday’s live show, the Saugerties, New York, troubadour took the stage to perform a new-school country classic, “In Color” by Jamey Johnson, and a nostalgic original single, “Never Learn”.

“I don’t know if Ian is from the past or from the future,” Shelton praised after his performance. “I can’t think of where he belongs, there’s never been anyone that sounds anything like him. Even though you’re new, it’s iconic sounding. It’s truly amazing, man.”

Next up was Ranger, who paid tribute to his hometown on a duet of Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam’s “Streets of Bakersfield” with his coach.

During Monday’s live show, the soulful pastor and family man impressed coaches and fans with a new original song, “Last”, and a show-stopping cover of Joe Cocker’s “A Little Help From My Friends”.

“Your heart comes through everything that you sing and everything that you do,” John Legend raved. “You connect to what you’re singing in a way that is really felt by everybody that listens to it.”

Flanigan and Ranger have wowed coaches and fans all season — from Flanigan’s distinct covers of classics like Bob Dylan’s “Make You Feel My Love” and Sarah McLachlan’s “Angel” to Ranger’s soulful, emotional renditions of Tim McGraw’s “Humble and Kind” and Harry Nilsson’s “Without You”.

See who ended up winning the latest season of “The Voice” here and see more from this season in the video below.

