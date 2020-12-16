‘The West Wing’ Star Richard Schiff Talks About His ‘Scary’ COVID-19 Battle

Getting sick with COVID-19 is no joke.

On Wednesday, “The West Wing” star Richard Schiff appeared on “Good Morning Britain” and talked with co-hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid about his battle with the coronavirus.

The 65-year-old tested positive for the virus last month, along with his wife Sheila Kelly.

“I had a conversation with my wife and had to speak about maybe not seeing each other again,” he said.

'It was really scary.' The West Wing actor @Richard_Schiff recalls his battle with Covid-19 to @piersmorgan and @susannareid100. He adds that he had the conversation about not making it through with his wife after he was told it was 'touch and go'. pic.twitter.com/5PCEOJky2O — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 16, 2020

“The worst part of it is the epiphany, the realization, that you may never touch each other again — that struck home more than anything else,” Schiff continued. “We gotta go at some point but the idea I’d never touch her again was striking, but luckily I made it.”

Talking about contracting the illness, Schiff described feeling symptoms in the middle of the night and calling the assistant director on “The Good Doctor” to let them know.

“If the symptoms came 6/7/8 hours later, I would have infected the crew. I was tested, and by Wednesday I tested positive,” he said. “I tried to ride it out with the production doctor and vitamins and then I was feeling worse and my cough was bad. I then went to hospital against my will.”

The actor continued, “I am an ex-smoker, pre-diabetic and old so I had some strikes against me, but when it happened it was scary. The doctor said my inflammation markers were bad. He said, ‘You need to go to ICU and on a ventilator’ but I said no. I fought it off with oxygen, Remdesivir, and steroids. I feel lucky, grateful, and positive.”

'Is Joe Biden's key role to heal the country?' – @piersmorgan Actor and friend of Joe Biden @Richard_Schiff explains that the President Elect wants to 'heal the soul of the nation.' He adds that Biden is capable of unifying people following Trump's presidency. pic.twitter.com/SEZRxGD3Yd — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) December 16, 2020

Also during the conversation, Schiff talked about his support for U.S. president-elect Joe Biden.

“Well, in his own words, he wants to heal the soul of the nation,” the actor said. “So yeah, he is capable of unifying people. He can communicate to people of many cross-sections across this country.”

He added of the legacy Donald Trump will be leaving behind, “The damage is so pervasive.”