Sia Defends Her Decision To Cast Maddie Ziegler As An Autistic Character In New Movie ‘Music’ Following Backlash

Sia further discussed her decision to have Maddie Ziegler play a character with autism in her new movie “Music” during an interview with Australia’s “10 News First”.

After a teaser for the flick was released last month, many took to social media to criticize Sia for casting Ziegler as a character with autism even though she isn’t autistic.

Sia told journalist Angela Bishop when asked about the backlash: “There is no way I could have used someone of Maddie’s level of functioning to play her.

“I also needed a dancer, for [the character’s] imaginary life,” she added of the 18-year-old.

A synopsis for the film reads, “Zu [Kate Hudson] is newly sober when she receives news that she is to become the sole guardian of her half-sister named Music [Ziegler], a young girl on the autism spectrum. The film explores two of Sia’s favourite themes: finding your voice and creating family.”

Sia insisted during the interview: “It’s not a documentary. Kate isn’t a drug dealer and Leslie Odom Jr. [who plays Ebo] isn’t from Ghana.”

This isn’t the first time the musician has addressed the criticism, with her also replying to numerous social media users last month.

“I spent three f**king years researching, I think that’s why I’m so f**king bummed,” she wrote about how she was feeling about the backlash.

One user also shared, “Several autistic actors, myself included, responded to these tweets. We all said we could have acted in it on short notice. These excuses are just that – excuses. The fact of the matter is zero effort was made to include anyone who is actually autistic.”

Sia quipped back, “Maybe you’re just a bad actor.”