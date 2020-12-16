Tyler Oakley Puts His YouTube Channel On Temporary Hiatus

Tyler Oakley is taking a much-needed break.

With the new year around the corner, the internet star posted a new video announcing that he is putting his popular YouTube channel on temporary hiatus.

“I have been making videos and uploading them every single Tuesday at noon for years and years and years,” Oakley said. “If you have been watching since I have been in college… I was 18 when I started, and I’m now 31.”

He continued, “I’ve never really taken a break – and it’s now time for me to take a break.”

Despite the sabbatical, Oakley will still be kept busy with plenty of upcoming projects.

“I’m going to be focusing on some other stuff that I’m really excited about, and I’m really ready to develop out and make into some fun new little things,” he said. “I haven’t felt a fun, new little thing in a long long time.”

He also made sure to let fans know that the YouTube channel will eventually return.

“I am in no way leaving YouTube forever, so let me just say that. I will be back at some point, but I’m not going to say when because I don’t know when and it might take me a second.”